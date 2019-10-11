49ers-Rams injury reports: George Kittle questionable with groin issue

SANTA CLARA – Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle sustained a groin injury during practice Friday and the 49ers listed him as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kittle did not appear at his locker after practice during the period in which the media were allowed in the team's locker room. He was being evaluated by the club's medical staff.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, speaking immediately following practice, said he expects Kittle to play on Sunday but added he did not have the latest information from the team's staff about Kittle's condition and status.

"It's still a little early," Shanahan said. "We'll see what news I get later after he gets it checked out."

The 49ers on Friday ruled out both starting offensive tackles, Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey, as well as fullback Kyle Juszczyk and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

The good news for the 49ers is that defensive end Dee Ford, who has been nursing knee and quad issues, is not even listed on the team's injury report.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was excused from practice Friday due to a personal reason, Shanahan said. He is expected to play on Sunday. The 49ers are scheduled to leave for Los Angeles at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Rams do not expect to have running back Todd Gurley, who is listed as doubtful. Cornerback Aqib Talib and edge rusher Clay Matthews have already been ruled out for Sunday's game.

"I'm not upset about it," Shanahan deadpanned. "They are some good players, but it's not going to change their team much. They got good players all over. It's still going to be a huge challenge."

49ers injury report

OUT

FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee)

T Mike McGlinchey (knee)

T Joe Staley (fibula)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot)









Questionable

TE George Kittle (groin)



Rams injury report

OUT

LB Clay Matthews (jaw)

CB Aqib Talib (ribs)





Doubtful

RB Todd Gurley (quadricep)



