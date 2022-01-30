49ers-Rams inactives: Trent Williams will play in NFC Championship Game

Williams active for 49ers in NFC title game vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will have their best player available for Sunday's NFC Championship Game, as Trent Williams will be active for the game at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams was questionable coming in with an ankle issue, but will give it a go Sunday as he hopes to advance to his first Super Bowl.

On the Rams' side, tackle Andrew Whitworth will play after missing the Rams' divisional-round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. PT from Inglewood.