49ers-Rams inactives: Javon Kinlaw out, Arik Armstead back for MNF clash

Kinlaw inactive, Armstead back for 49ers-Rams MNF clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite returning to practice in a limited capacity over the weekend, 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw has been ruled out for the Monday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

Kinlaw, who is dealing with a knee injury, is one of seven 49ers players listed as inactive, along with wide receiver Danny Gray, safety Tarvarius Moore, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Ty Davis-Price, tight end Tyler Kroft and offensive lineman Nick Zakeji.

While the 49ers will miss the services of Kinlaw, they will get Arik Armstead back after he missed Week 3 with plantar fasciitis.

NBC Sports Bay Area reporters Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan observed Kinlaw warming up on the field roughly two hours before kickoff, but once he concluded his routine, he appeared to be disappointed as he walked back to the locker room.

Javon Kinlaw (knee) just completed his workout, and he looked quite disappointed as he went back to the locker room. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 3, 2022

Here are the inactive players for the Rams:

Kickoff between the NFC West rivals is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT.