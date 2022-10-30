49ers-Rams inactives: Deebo Samuel, Jason Verrett out for Week 8 game

Verrett, Jennings join list of inactive 49ers vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jason Verrett will have to wait to make his 2022 NFL debut, as the veteran cornerback will not suit up for the 49ers' crucial Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Verrett (knee) was designated inactive 90 minutes before Sunday's kickoff at SoFi Stadium, unable to provide a boost to the 49ers' secondary that's also missing fellow corner Emmanuel Moseley.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) was listed as inactive, too, the same week fellow wideout Deebo Samuel is out with an injured hamstring of his own.

San Francisco on Saturday promoted receiver Willie Snead IV and activated Tay Martin from the team's practice squad to provide more depth at the position.

Along with Jennings, Samuel and Verrett, Dre Greenlaw (calf), Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), Kemoko Turay (healthy scratch) and Kyle Juszczyk (finger) are also inactive against the Rams.

The 49ers activated Verrett from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday, and the corner was a limited participant in practice this week after returning from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.



