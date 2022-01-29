49ers-Rams: Five players to watch in NFC Championship Game clash

Five 49ers to watch vs. Rams in NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INGLEWOOD -- Coach Kyle Shanahan gets a lot of credit for the 49ers’ six-game win streak over Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams.

Of course, Shanahan’s supposed mastery over McVay is a topic that came up this week as the clubs prepare for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

And it’s a subject that Shanahan is quick to bat down.

“I think that's kind of silly,” Shanahan said this week. “I think a question like that is just giving Sean and myself way too much credit. We're coaches. Watch what's going on that field and some of the players out there and the people that are competing.”

There might not be two teams in the NFL that know each other as well as the 49ers and the Rams, from the coaching staffs to the players lining up against each other on the field.

The winner will be right back at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, Feb. 13, for Super Bowl LVI against the winner of the AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are five 49ers whose performances will go a long way toward determining which team represents the NFC:

5. K Robbie Gould

When the 49ers met the Rams in Week 18, kicker Robbie Gould had a huge game and was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Not only was he perfect on his kicks, he also had two timely punts in relief of Mitch Wishnowsky, who exited the game with a concussion.

Gould is 20-for-20 in his NFL postseason career in field goals — the most in league history without a miss. His 45-yarder as time expired last week sent the 49ers to a 13-10 victory at frigid Lambeau Field.

The 49ers are no strangers to close games. And while the trend in today’s NFL is to follow the chart and go for it on fourth down, the smarter play is often to take the points.

Of course, the 49ers do not want to settle for field goals, but three points is three points. And, as we have seen often this season, those points could decide the game.

Story continues

4. CB K’Waun Williams

The Rams play almost exclusively with three wide receivers, which means 49ers nickel back K’Waun Williams will be on the field for nearly every defensive snap of this game.

And, more often than not, Williams will be lined up against Los Angeles’ triple-crown winning receiver Cooper Kupp.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has quite a few weapons, but Kupp is clearly his favorite. Kupp led the NFL season in catches (145), yards receiving (1,947) and touchdown receptions (16).

And when the Rams were in danger of coughing up a 24-point second half lead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, it was Kupp who came up with receptions of 20 and 44 yards to set up Matt Gay’s chip-shot field goal as time expired to send the Rams to the NFC Championship Game.

Williams did not suit up for the 49ers’ Week 18 game. After spending the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he did not feel fully ready to play. He will have to be at the absolute top of his game to keep Kupp in check on Sunday.

3. RT Tom Compton

Journeyman Tom Compton has performed admirably since taking over for right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who sustained a season-ending injury to his quadriceps.

The offense has not suffered at all with Compton settling into the starting lineup after originally sharing time with rookie Jaylon Moore. Compton has been particularly impressive as a run-blocker, and that area of the game always seems to be the key to the 49ers' ability to set the tone.

Compton struggled against the Packers last week in pass protection, as he surrendered two sacks on third downs to Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary.

With All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams’ availability in question, Compton might have to hold up more often in one-on-one situations against the best pass rushers the Rams have to offer.

If the Rams sense a weakness in Compton, they can go against him with whichever of their top pass-rushers they believe gives them the better edge: Aaron Donald, Von Miller or Leonard Floyd.

2. DE Nick Bosa

In just five playoff games, defensive end Nick Bosa is on the verge of making history as the 49ers' all-time postseason sack leader.

The 49ers have plenty of pass-rush options. They will have nine defensive linemen active for the NFC Championship Game, and anyone in that rotation can administer pressure on the quarterback.

But Bosa is at the top of the list. And this is the kind of game in which the team’s top players have to come through in big spots.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford can be rattled, as he was in the second half of the Week 18 game between these teams. The Rams have a lot of weapons in the passing game, but the equalizer could be the pass rush.

Bosa might not get a lot of one-on-one chances. But when he gets an opening on Sunday, he must come through and get heat on Stafford in order to take the heat off the 49ers’ defensive backfield.

1. QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo keeps the 49ers composed during the most pressure-packed of situations. His many intangibles this season have contributed greatly to the team’s ability to battle through this season and end up in the NFC Championship Game.

But on Sunday, they might need more from him.

Or, put another way, they will likely need less — as in, fewer mistakes.

In four games since sustaining a torn ligament in his right thumb, Garoppolo has thrown six interceptions with a handful of other near-misses. The 49ers simply cannot continue to overcome those mistakes. He has not thrown a touchdown pass in the postseason.

There will be opportunities for him to make plays against the Rams, who are likely to load the box in order to stop the 49ers’ running game. The 49ers must get big games from the likes of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. Their yards after the catch will be crucial, and it is Garoppolo's responsibility to hit them in stride to make that happen.

Garoppolo was the better quarterback on the field when these teams met in Week 18. He does not need to be better than Stafford on Sunday for the 49ers to win, but he simply has to do his part.

While his stat sheet has been up and down, Garoppolo has been consistent in his calm, measured approach toward dealing with adversity. The 49ers have overcome a lot of challenges to reach this point.

This is the biggest one, yet.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast