49ers and Rams take 7-7 tie to halftime

Anyone expecting a shootout between the Rams and 49ers on Sunday afternoon has failed to see it materialize.

The Rams ran their way to an early touchdown and the 49ers followed it up with a touchdown of their own, but that accounts for all the scoring thus far. That means it is 7-7 with 30 minutes left to play in Los Angeles.

Both teams had prime scoring chances later in the half, but failed to capitalize on them.

The 49ers had a first down at the Rams’ 6-yard-line that wound up producing zero points because Jimmy Garoppolo threw a bad pass over Deebo Samuel‘s head and into Marcus Peters‘s hands. The Rams started a drive in Niners territory after a poor punt and they drove the ball to the 1-yard-line before Malcolm Brown was stuffed on third and fourth downs.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould also missed a 55-yard field goal on the final play of the half, so they’ve fallen short from far away as well.

Brown has gotten most of the work at running back with Todd Gurley out of action, but rookie Darrell Henderson has made the most of his limited chances. He has 40 yards on three carries that have shown off the speed that made him the subject of some offseason hype.

We’ll see if the Rams start looking his way more in the second half as they try to inject some life into a game that’s been short of offensive fireworks to this point.