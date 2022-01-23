49ers rally to stun Packers, advance to NFC Championship Game

49ers headed to NFC title game after rallying to stun Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Somehow, someway, the 49ers kept their season alive with a miraculous 13-10 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

With the win, the 49ers will face either the Los Angeles Rams or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road next weekend in the NFC Championship Game.

Trailing 10-3 midway through the fourth quarter, the 49ers blocked a Packers punt and returned it for the game-tying touchdown. After the defense stopped Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense, Jimmy Garoppolo engineered the game-winning drive, extending his tenure with the franchise.

Robbie Gould sent the 49ers to the NFC title game with a 45-yard field goal as time expired.

PUNT IS BLOCKED, GAME IS TIED

NINERS WIN! NINERS WIN!

In temperatures that hovered around zero degrees Fahrenheit for most of the game, Garoppolo struggled to find much success while also playing with right thumb and shoulder injuries. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 131 yards. He didn't throw any touchdown passes and was intercepted once. The Packers sacked Garoppolo four times for 25 yards.

The 49ers are headed to the NFC title game for the second time in five years under head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Rodgers now is 0-4 in his career against the 49ers in the playoffs and his future in Green Bay is uncertain heading into the offseason.

Despite finishing third in the NFC West this season, the 49ers now have a chance to go to the Super Bowl if they can beat either the Rams or Bucs next Sunday.