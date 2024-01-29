49ers rally to stun Lions in NFC title game, face Chiefs in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers are headed back to the Super Bowl after a thrilling comeback in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

After two consecutive years of coming up short in the NFC title game, the 49ers got over the hump Sunday by rallying to stun the Detroit Lions 34-31 to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII.

The 49ers overcame a forgettable first half and a 24-7 halftime deficit to beat the Lions, sealing their second Super Bowl trip in five years.

The 49ers will face Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

With its NFL-record 38th playoff win, San Francisco seeks the franchise's elusive sixth Super Bowl title, which would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most in league history.

For the first 30 minutes of Sunday's game, it looked like the 49ers would suffer a third straight NFC title game loss, but Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk didn't let that happen.

Purdy played poorly in the first half, but he bounced back in the second half and now will have a chance to bring the Lombardi Trophy to the Bay Area. The second-year pro completed 20 of 31 passes for 267 yards, with one touchdown pass and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 51 yards.

McCaffrey, a leading candidate for NFL Offensive Player of the Year and MVP, finished with 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. When the 49ers needed him, the former first-round draft pick delivered in a big way.

Aiyuk had the play of the game that shifted the momentum towards the 49ers when he caught a 51-yard reception after it deflected off the facemask of Detroit cornerback Kindle Vildor. Three plays later, Purdy hit Aiyuk for a 6-yard touchdown to cut the Lions' lead to 24-17.

AIYUK! WHAT A CATCH! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fhIYudZ6bL — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

Purdy to Aiyuk and we have a game ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8lcX0OeBQn — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

On the Lions' very next possession, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs fumbled on the first play and Arik Armstead recovered it at the Detroit 24-yard line.

THAT’S A FUMBLE 😤 pic.twitter.com/iCSsDTw60G — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

It took the 49ers four plays to tie the game, after McCaffrey scored from one yard out.

CMC TIES IT UP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2a3elePNwA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

The 49ers' defense forced a three-and-out, which ultimately led to a Jake Moody go-ahead 33-yard field goal.

Elijah Mitchell sealed the deal with a 3-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers now will have a chance to avenge their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs from four years ago.