49ers, Raiders have plethora of options in buzzing NFL trade market

The NFL trade market is buzzing more than it ever has before.

With a plethora of teams appearing to be embracing a rebuild, plenty of high-profile players have been linked to trade rumors.

Both the 49ers and Raiders are clearly looking to contend in 2019, but there are quite a few avenues for improving their rosters ahead of the Oct. 29 deadline.

The Denver Broncos, for instance, have lost three games in a row since opening the season with a loss in Oakland. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora has reported that teams have been inquiring on star pass-rusher Von Miller, as well as defensive end Derek Wolfe, receiver Emmanuel Sanders, and cornerback Chris Harris, citing a source.

While John Elway reportedly rebuffed trade offers for most of these players in 2018, another losing season could compel the Broncos' front office to consider adopting a full-on rebuild.

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a similar position, having yet to win a game and enduring several blowout losses in the process, including a Week 2 beatdown at the hands of Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers. Wide receiver A.J. Green has been reportedly mentioned quite a bit in trade rumor circles, and could be a key addition for a depleted Raiders' receiving corps, according to La Canfora citing a source.

Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap are also players with significant guarantees that could find themselves on the trade block in the coming weeks, and would be major additions to any playoff-bound defensive line.

No team has had quite as much bad luck as the New York Jets so far this season. With purported franchise quarterback Sam Darnold remaining out indefinitely and backup Trevor Simiean being lost for the season, the Jets have had to turn to Luke Falk to run the offense.

Winless through four weeks, New York may punt on what was an expensive offseason and try to find new homes for former top-five draft pick Leonard Williams and Pro Bowler Kelechi Osemele, who spent the past three seasons with the Silver and Black.

La Canfora also reports that both have been a part of trade discussions, citing a source.

The Vikings' Stefon Diggs has also been in the news after being fined over $200,000 for detrimental conduct, and could be an option to bolster the 49ers' receiving corps.

It sounds like the Raiders and 49ers will remain pat at the deadline at this moment, but if they do decide to foray into the trade market this season, there are a lot of potential additions that could greatly benefit one of these teams.

