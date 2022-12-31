49ers-Raiders injury report: Deebo Samuel out, could play in Week 18

49ers-Raiders injury report: Deebo out but could play next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers on Friday ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel from playing in their Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he would like for Samuel to return to action for the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals before opening the playoffs the following week.

“We'll see how practice goes,” Shanahan said of Samuel. “He has to do more practice than he did this week, but he's definitely got a chance to (play).”

Samuel sustained ankle and knee injuries in the 49ers’ Dec. 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was carted off the field, but an MRI examination the next day revealed the injury was not as severe as it appeared at the time.

Samuel, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive tackle Kevin Givens were ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Givens is expected to be ready for the start of the playoffs in two weeks after missing time with a knee injury. The 49ers are keeping the door open for Garoppolo to get back in uniform in the postseason after sustaining a fractured foot on Dec. 4.

The 49ers also expect to have running back Elijah Mitchell back for the postseason. Mitchell sustained a knee injury on Nov. 27, and he has recovered enough for the 49ers to open his practice window.

“We actually would've opened it today or even maybe yesterday, but he's been home sick the last two days,” Shanahan said. “We’ve had a bug going around, but he was good enough to start practicing today, so we'll definitely start that next week.”

Defensive end Nick Bosa, running back Jordan Mason, punter Mitchell Wishnowsky and cornerback Ambry Thomas missed practice time this week because of illnesses.

“A couple guys have been out, but they've came back, and it seems like you get it every time around this time of year,” Shanahan said. “So it's better now, I feel like, than a few weeks from now.”

49ers injury report

Out: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DL Kevin Givens (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

Questionable: DL Kerry Hyder (ankle), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness)

Raiders injury report

Questionable: OT Jackson Barton (back), RB Zamir White (ankle)

