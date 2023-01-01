49ers-Raiders inactives: Deebo Samuel out, Kerry Hyder returns for Week 17

Deebo ruled out, Hyder returns for 49ers-Raiders clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will be without star receiver Deebo Samuel for the third straight week.

Samuel was ruled out for the Week 17 matchup between San Francisco and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Samuel suffered ankle and knee injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 11. He returned to practice this week and could play in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals before the 49ers head into the postseason bracket.

“We'll see how practice goes,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. “He has to do more practice than he did this week, but he's definitely got a chance to [play against Arizona]."

Samuel, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive tackle Kevin Givens were ruled out for the game in Las Vegas. Defensive end Kerry Hyder and cornerback Ambry Thomas, who both were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, will suit up for the 49ers.

Hyder was a limited participant in practice this week due to lingering ankle injuries that held him out of the 49ers' 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders last week. In 14 games this season, Hyder has compiled 16 tackles and one sack while playing 36 percent of the defensive snaps.

Thomas, a third-round pick in 2021, mostly has been a special-teams contributor, although he did play six defensive snaps against Washington last week.

The Raiders only had two players listed with injury designations Friday, as running back Zamir White and offensive tackle Jackson Barton were both listed as questionable. Barton will be active and White will miss the game.

Quarterback Derek Carr also is inactive for non-injury reasons. The Raiders are benching Carr for quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who is making the first start of his NFL career on Sunday. Carr reportedly has stepped away from the Raiders organization for the final two regular-season games to not be a distraction.

Zamir White misses his second straight game due to an ankle injury, ruling out the #Raiders potentially giving him more looks today. Seems like we won't really get a look at him until 2023.

The game between the 49ers and Raiders is scheduled to kick off at 1:05 p.m. PT.

