Here’s when 49ers and Raiders will hold joint practices

The 49ers and Raiders in will face off in Las Vegas to open the preseason. Before their bout on Aug. 13, they’ll hold a couple of joint practices. Dates for those sessions were released Saturday per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

San Francisco will head to Vegas for some early joint sessions on Aug. 10 and 11 at the Raiders’ practice facility in Henderson, Nev.

It’s unclear for now whether the joint practices will be open to fans. Last year when the 49ers and Vikings had practice together in Minnesota fans were allowed to attend.

These practices will be particularly interesting for the 49ers since head coach Kyle Shanahan typically values them more than he does the preseason games. With quarterback questions aplenty it’ll be intriguing to see how the team operates at that spot in this environment. It could tell us a lot about how the battle for depth chart positioning is going.

Kickoff for the 49ers and Raiders matchup is set for 1:00pm Pacific Time on Aug. 13.

