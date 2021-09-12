Raheem Mostert's knee injury not ACL, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan says

Mostert's knee injury not a torn ACL, Shanahan says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers already have bitten by the injury bug to start off their 2021 season, with running back Raheem Mostert being ruled out of Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.

#49ers injury report: RB Raheem Mostert is OUT with the knee injury that sidelined him after the first quarter. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 12, 2021

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the 49ers finished off a 41-33 win that the injury is not ACL-related.

Kyle Shanahan says the medical staff assured him Raheem Mostert’s knee injury is NOT an ACL. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 12, 2021

Mostert was in the game for just the first two drives and finished with two carries for 20 rushing yards. Rookie Elijah Mitchell replaced him and immediately made a contribution, including a long touchdown run.

Elijah Mitchell takes it straight to the house 🏠 pic.twitter.com/zkf8mz7vOt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 12, 2021

Last season, Mostert tallied 677 yards with three touchdowns.

San Francisco is pretty thin at the running back position now. In addition to Mitchell, the team has JaMycal Hasty and Trey Sermon. However, Sermon was inactive for today's game.