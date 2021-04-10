49ers' Raheem Mostert wants to keep letting doubters 'sleep'

Alex Didion
·1 min read
Mostert remains motivated by doubters on 29th birthday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raheem Mostert doesn't need any fake love.

The 49ers running back quote tweeted a post on his 29th birthday highlighting his place atop the NFL's career rushing yards per attempt list with a simple message about how his doubters will "wake up eventually."

Mostert was one of the many 49ers limited by injuries in 2020, as he played in just eight games and rushed for 521 yards and two touchdowns.

The tailback showed off some impressive quickness when he did play last season, registering the two fastest speeds in the NFL according to the league's Next Gen Stats.

After a strong 2019 season and even better postseason, Mostert clearly is pumped up to get into training camp with his 49ers teammates for the 2021 NFL season.

