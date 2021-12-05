49ers' Raheem Mostert walks without crutches for first time post-surgery

Mostert tosses crutches in big milestone following surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers running back Raheem Mostert took a big step forward on his road to recovery -- and he did it without crutches.

For the first time in seven weeks, Mostert walked on his own following a successful knee surgery back in mid-October.

Mostert shared the good news on his Instagram account Friday.

“What’s going on, y’all? Just checking in for today. I got some good news, some really good news,” Mostert said in a video posted to his Instagram story. “I am finally tossing them bad boys. I’m done baby, I can walk normal now. Let’s go.”

With a big smile stretched across his face, Mostert threw his crutches down to the ground and took his first steps without them.

Mostert suffered chipped cartilage in his knee in San Francisco’s season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Coach Kyle Shanahan initially said Mostert was expected to miss six to eight weeks, but the 29-year-old announced that he would miss the rest of the season.

Mostert will enter free agency this offseason and his future in red and gold remains uncertain.

The 5-foot-10 running back was averaging 5.4 yards per carry over the past two seasons and led all running backs in yards before contact per attempt in both of the last two years.

But Mostert has had trouble staying healthy, which could hold him back from re-signing with the 49ers.

He missed eight games last year with a knee injury and two ankle injuries. In 2018, his season came to an end in Week 9 after fracturing his right arm.

And now he faces more competition with Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon, Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty in the mix for the 49ers.

Nonetheless, Mostert is taking his road to recovery day by day, one step at a time.

