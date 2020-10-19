49ers' Raheem Mostert ruled out vs. Rams with ankle injury in second half

Marcus White

The 49ers have to finish Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium without top running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert, who sustained a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the New York Jets and missed the next two games, was ruled out in the second half with an ankle injury.

This story is being updated.