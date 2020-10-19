49ers' Raheem Mostert ruled out vs. Rams with ankle injury in second half

49ers' Mostert (ankle) ruled out of second half vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have to finish Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium without top running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert, who sustained a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the New York Jets and missed the next two games, was ruled out in the second half with an ankle injury.

#49ers @DignityHealth injury update: Raheem Mostert is OUT with an ankle injury. #LARvsSF — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 19, 2020

This story is being updated.