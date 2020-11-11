49ers' Raheem Mostert ruled out, Deebo Samuel questionable vs. Saints

Mostert out, Deebo questionable for 49ers-Saints matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The laundry list of 49ers injuries is growing longer as the team prepares for their trip to New Orleans.

Of the 11 listed offensive starters in the team’s 2019 thrilling matchup with the Saints, only four players are currently slated to suit up on Sunday. Kyle Juszczyk, Mike McGlinchey, and Laken Tomlinson will play for the 49ers, while Emmanuel Sanders will start for the Saints.

When Kyle Shanahan last spoke to the media after the team’s loss to the Packers, he was hopeful that both wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Raheem Mostert would return for the contest with the Saints.

On Wednesday, Shanahan quickly ruled out Mostert for Sunday's matchup and Samuel’s availability is in question as well. The second-year receiver will sit out the first practice of the week while nursing a hamstring injury that has kept him out the last two games.

Trent Taylor (back) and Kendrick Bourne (COVID/reserve) also missed practice Wednesday, but are day-to-day and the head coach hopes to have them back this week.

Shanahan also announced that Jaquiski Tartt will go on injured reserve after injuring his toe in the loss to the Packers. The six-year pro had previously already missed two games with a groin injury. He will be eligible to return in Week 13.

K’Waun Williams also will miss a few games with a high ankle sprain. Shanahan explained that placing the nickel back on injured reserve is not an option because teams can only designated a player to return once per season. Williams was on injured reserve Weeks 5 through 7 with knee and hip injuries.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles will also miss Sunday’s matchup with the Saints. The linebacker still is working his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 8 facing the Seahawks.

After having one of the earliest byes of 2019 (Week 4) the 49ers finally will have a chance to heal up during their late season Week 11 break of 2020. Shanahan hopes to have both Tevin Coleman and Mostert back on the field to face the Rams when they return.

Richard Sherman returned to practice on Wednesday, but while the head coach won’t rule him out, he said that the All-Pro cornerback is a long shot to play in New Orleans.