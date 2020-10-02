49ers' Raheem Mostert rips MetLife turf after Jets' injuries vs. Broncos

Mostert rips 'horrible' MetLife turf after more Jets injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raheem Mostert and 49ers don't have a good opinion of the turf field at MetLife Stadium, and the game between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos on Thursday night didn't help.

The Jets lost several players to injuries in the first half and the 49ers running back didn't hold back with his critique of the turf.

ANOTHER injury at MetLife? Shocker. The turf is horrible!! Shut that field down, @nfl. — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) October 2, 2020

Among the Jets to leave Thursday's game with an injury was 2020 No. 11 overall draft pick Mekhi Becton.

Mekhi Becton grabbing his left shoulder area on the sideline. #TakeFlight — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 2, 2020

Becton's replacement, Chuma Edoga, also left the game with a shoulder injury.

T Chuma Edoga (shoulder) is questionable to return. #DENvsNYJ — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2020

Then cornerback Bless Austin was ruled out with a calf injury and wide receiver Lawrence Cager was downgraded to out with a hamstring injury.

CB Bless Austin and WR Lawrence Cager both downgraded to OUT. #DENvsNYJ — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) October 2, 2020

The Jets lost starting quarterback Sam Darnold for a few players due to a shoulder injury before he returned to the game.

The 49ers know all too well about injuries at MetLife Stadium. In their Week 2 game against the Jets, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas suffered season-ending ACL injuries. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Mostert both suffered leg injuries that likely will keep both out for multiple games.

Because the 49ers were scheduled to play the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium a week after playing the Jets, they asked the NFL to look into the condition of the turf, which some players deemed "sticky" after their Week 2 win.

The league approved the turf at MetLife and the 49ers played the Giants as scheduled last Sunday. And like clockwork, the 49ers suffered another injury in the first quarter as tight end Jordan Reed suffered a sprained knee and was placed on injured reserve.

At some point, with all the injuries, the NFL has to listen to Mostert and the 49ers and do something about the turf at MetLife Stadium, right? Right?