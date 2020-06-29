49ers' Raheem Mostert reveals how he stays motivated after breakout 2019

Raheem Mostert's journey in the NFL hasn't been a smooth one. After being undrafted coming out of Purdue in 2015, Mostert was cut by six NFL organizations before landing in San Francisco by joining the 49ers' practice squad in November 2016.

Fast forward three years and Mostert is the lead back on the NFC's best team, and he rushed for 220 yards in the NFC Championship Game as the 49ers advanced to Super Bowl LIV. Despite all the success that came with his breakout 2019 campaign, Mostert revealed that he hasn't forgotten all the teams that chose to pass on the 28-year-old.

📝 Despite not getting drafted in 2015 - only to then get cut 6x and wait three years for his first pro carry - @49ers standout RB and NFL record-holder @RMos_8Ball never wavered in his internal belief that he would achieve success. pic.twitter.com/sSMBKPkpXw — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 28, 2020

"In my phone, in my notes," Mostert told ESPN's Jordan Schultz when asked where he keeps the list of those six NFL teams that released him. "Always there. It's never leaving until I can write it off."

Mostert rushed for 1,108 yards between the regular season and three playoff games, adding five touchdowns in that postseason run alone. When pressed on it, Mostert's goals go far beyond what he accomplished in 2019.

"My mindset is always going to be, if I don't make the Hall of Fame," Mostert continued. "I'm going to be more agitated with myself that I didn't do enough. And me missing so many years definitely is going to take an effect to that, but if I do make the Hall of Fame, and all that type of stuff, and that's my attitude, then that's when I'll finally be able to write that off my list and say, 'It was a nice journey and this is what I went through.' "

Given that Mostert had just 41 NFL carries prior to his coming-out party of a 2019 season, he's a long way away from the career numbers required of a Hall of Fame running back. Former Arizona Cardinals star Edgerrin James, who will be inducted in 2021, amassed over 12,000 yards over an 11-year NFL career. Mostert enters the 2020 season -- at the age of 28 -- with just 1,069 rushing yards (excluding postseason numbers).

The running back clearly is motivated for 2020, and with most of the 49ers' dynamic offense returning to the lineup, Mostert is in line for another big season in San Francisco.

