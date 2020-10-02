49ers’ Raheem Mostert: MetLife Stadium should be shut down after more injuries

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is not a fan of the MetLife Stadium turf.

While watching Thursday night’s game between the Jets and Broncos, Mostert put the MetLife Stadium turf on blast after seeing yet another injury on the field.

ANOTHER injury at MetLife? Shocker. The turf is horrible!! Shut that field down, @nfl. — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) October 2, 2020





The Jets suffered two soft issue injuries on Thursday: Bless Austin (calf) and Lawrence Cager (hamstring). As for the Broncos, tight end Noah Fant had an ankle injury, while wide receiver K.J. Hamler had a hamstring injury.

Mostert was one of the 49ers players who suffered an injury when New York and San Francisco played at MetLife Stadium in Week 2. Mostert has a sprained MCL that has put him out of commission for a few weeks. Nick Bosa (torn ACL), Solomon Thomas (torn ACL), and Jimmy Garoppolo (high ankle sprain) also suffered injuries as well.

Following that game, the NFL and NFLPA investigated MetLife Stadium’s new turf and ruled that it passed all of the protocols required for an NFL field. The 49ers were skeptical about playing their game last week against the Giants until the turf was reviewed by the league and players association.

The Jets and Giants put the turf in during the offseason, but with all the complaints about it early on in the season, we’ll see how long it lasts.