49ers' Raheem Mostert likely to hit injured reserve with ankle sprain

49ers expect to place Mostert, Garland on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night took a toll on the team’s top running back and offensive line.

Running back Raheem Mostert and center Ben Garland are expected to go on injured reserve with injuries that will sideline each player for a minimum of three weeks.

Mostert sustained a high ankle injury in the first half, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. Mostert played one snap in the third quarter and hobbled off the field, unable to return to action.

Garland sustained a calf strain late in the game.

Shanahan said both players will likely be placed on injured reserve. The 49ers currently have 12 players on injured reserve.

This season, due to new COVID-19 rules, teams are allowed to bring back an unlimited number of players off injured reserve, as long as they sit out the required three weeks.

Also, the 49ers are uncertain about left tackle Trent Williams, who also sustained an ankle sprain in the 49ers' 24-16 win over the Rams. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI examination on Monday afternoon.

Justin Skule replaced Williams for two snaps in the fourth quarter when Williams was evaluated for a head injury. Williams was cleared to return to play.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt left the game on Sunday night with a groin strain. He will be evaluated later in the week to determine his availability for the 49ers’ Week 7 game against the New England Patriots. Marcell Harris replaced him and played 28 snaps.

Mostert is the 49ers’ leading rusher despite missing 2 ½ games earlier this season with a knee sprain. Mostert has gained 303 yards and one touchdown on 51 rushing attempts for a 5.9-yard average. He also has 11 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown.

Shanahan said he does not expect running back Tevin Coleman (knee) to return off injured reserve this week. Jeff Wilson, who missed Sunday’s game due to calf tightness, could be able to return to action.

After Mostert’s injury, the 49ers went primarily with Jerick McKinnon at running back. Late in the game, the 49ers turned to undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty, who picked up a key first down on the 49ers’ final game-clinching drive.

“I just like that he came into the game, and the moment wasn’t too big for him,” Shanahan said of Hasty. “We like to keep our guys fresh. Once we lost Raheem, ‘Jet’ had been going for a while.

“It was a perfect time to change the pace and bring in a fresh guy, and he was the guy we had left. He came in and was ready for the occasion.”

The 49ers have been hit hard at center this season. Hroniss Grasu will get his second start of the season.

Weston Richburg’s status for this season is in question as he tries to rehab from knee and shoulder injuries. Garland sustained a high ankle sprain during training camp, which led to the club signing Grasu.