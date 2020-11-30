49ers' Raheem Mostert gets emotional about missing family for NFL season

Mostert gets emotional about missing family for 49ers season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NFL players like Raheem Mostert have had to make plenty of sacrifices in order to make the 2020 season happen. In his first game back for the 49ers since going on injured reserve in late October, Mostert got emotional explaining how he and his teammates have tried to navigate the unique circumstances of this year.

"It's been a struggle not having my little family," Mostert told reporters following Sunday's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams. "It's really tough, and I miss them so much, and it's a fight out here every day, you're fighting for your life. I just want people to understand that, it's just not football players, it's the whole organization, it's everybody. People have to make sacrifices out here, I sacrificed to leave my family behind so that way I can make a living for them."

.@RMos_8Ball gets emotional talking about the sacrifices he's making to play football this season 😢 pic.twitter.com/5IJSFFv0pk — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 30, 2020

The 49ers might have to extend the time they are away from their families, as Santa Clara County has barred all high school, collegiate or professional sports from practicing or competing in games as coronavirus cases surge in the area.

The organization has looked into alternative venues for practicing and hosting games, but it likely won't be anywhere near Levi's Stadium.

It remains unclear where the 49ers' next scheduled game, a primetime showdown with the Buffalo Bills, will be played. But given what we saw from the NFL over the weekend as dozens of players were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the league will find a way to make sure the game goes on.

With so many around the country dealing with their own sacrifices related to the global pandemic, keep Mostert's words in mind the next time you go to social media to complain about a fantasy performance or loss for your team.