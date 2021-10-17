49ers' Raheem Mostert excited for recovery journey after 'great' surgery

Mostert excited for journey back following 'great' surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Following successful knee surgery, 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is on the road to recovery.

Suffering chipped cartilage in his knee in San Francisco's Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, Mostert himself announced he would miss the remainder of the season after the team initially estimated a six-to-eight week recovery.

Mostert's injury was one of multiple to the 49ers' backfield so far this season, a big blow to an offense that has since struggled in his absence.

Earlier this week, Mostert posted an update on Instagram following a successful surgery.

ICYMI #49ers Raheem Mostert posted an update on IG after successful knee surgery pic.twitter.com/pMAoNTzDNf — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 13, 2021

Sunday afternoon, Mostert posted another update to Twitter.

Surgery went great btw and am excited about the journey! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) October 17, 2021

Mostert (29) is a free agent after this season. When healthy, he's been one of the most explosive backs in the league. The problem though has been his health.

Following a breakout season two years ago, Mostert played eight games in 2020 and one game this season. With lofty expectations prior to the season, Mostert's devastating injury could prevent him from re-signing with San Francisco.

If the 49ers and Mostert are to part ways in the offseason, his incredible performance (29 carries, 220 yards, 4 TDs) versus the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game two years ago will forever cement his legacy as a 49er.

