49ers' Raheem Mostert details story of shooting own big toe as kid

Many didn't know about Raheem Mostert until his life-changing NFC championship.

The 49ers running back rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in San Francisco's 37-20's victory over the Green Bay Packers to head to Super Bowl LIV.

He has more interviews scheduled than ever before, including a detailed one with Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne, where Mosert described the time he lost part of his big left toe when accidentally he shot himself in the foot as a child.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A young Mostert, who was three or four years old at the time, got hold of a gun from his "dad" ("Dad" was put in quotes throughout Dunne's piece).

In a frightening moment, Mostert reveals he inadvertently shot himself in his left big toe, turning it into a stubby toe. Although the blast stunted his growth, Mostert calls it his "good luck charm" and even jokes that it helps make him even as fast as he is.

But Mostert doesn't want it taken lightly.

"I don't want people thinking: 'Oh! You have to shoot your foot!' I'm not encouraging that," Mostert told Dunne.

Mostert has lost friends to gun violence, and often would walk by the projects as a kid and witnessed heinous crimes and gunshots in the air. He knows he is lucky to still have that stubby toe.

[RELATED: Mostert credits wife for rise to stardom]

Dunne mentions that Mostert keeps no photos of his childhood, who hopes his newfound fame as 49ers star on the biggest stage will help provide a better life for his family than the one he grew up in.

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Saturday).



Also tune in at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday for a two-hour special of "49ers Pregame Live" with Laura Britt, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Ian Williams, Kelli Johnson, Greg Papa and Grant Liffmann. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting immediately after the game.





49ers' Raheem Mostert details story of shooting own big toe as kid originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area