49ers' Raheem Mostert clarifies why he wears knee brace at training camp

Make no mistake, Raheem Mostert is ready to carry a big load for the 49ers this season and he doesn't want anyone suggesting his best years are behind him.

On Thursday, Mostert took to Twitter to clarify why he wears a knee brace during practice, explaining that he is not injured and wears the brace as a way to keep his body safe and fresh for games.

I’m going to address this one time and one time only. I am NOT injured and to the media trying to make something out of NOTHING, I won’t allow it. I wear a knee brace in practice for PREVENTION and for my LONGEVITY in this league. I had this brace made YEARS AGO and wore… — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) July 30, 2021

it in other training camps/practices. Why is it a focus now? I won’t allow you to put me into your “hole” of being old, washed up, and injured. I’m just getting started!! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) July 30, 2021

It's unclear what stories or reporters Mostert is referring to as there has been little to no talk about the running back wearing a brace during the early days of camp.

Mostert will enter the season as the lead back of a loaded backfield and could be primed to have a big year for the 49ers if he can stay healthy.

Like most of the 49ers last season, Mostert was bitten by the injury bug and played in just eight games.

Mostert will be joined in the backfield by rookies Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell, as well as Wayne Gallman and JaMycal Hasty. Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered torn cartilage in his knee and could be ready in the middle of the season.

The 49ers' deep backfield could create an intriguing trade scenario should they have a need to fill elsewhere on the roster.

As the 49ers prepare to vault back into Super Bowl contention after their 6-10 2020 season, Mostert is ready to show once again that he is a lead NFL back and that he still has a lot left in the tank.

