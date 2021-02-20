49ers' Raheem Mostert asks Madden NFL 21 to give him 99 speed rating
49ers' Mostert asks Madden NFL 21 to give him 99 speed rating originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Around here, we take the Madden NFL ratings pretty seriously.
So much so, if you don’t give a deserving guy a 99 rating, you’re going to hear about it.
For 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, he believes he didn’t earn the accurate rating in the speed category in Madden NFL 21. He earned a respectable 97, but wanted more.
Raheem Mostert wants that 99 speed upgrade on @EAMaddenNFL 👀 #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/srBp6VeXaS
— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 20, 2021
“Ima need that speed rating at a 99,” Mostert wrote in an Instagram post. “Please and thank you.”
First off, I appreciate the manners. That could go a long way.
As for his speed. Is it worthy of a perfect 99 rating? Sure.
According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Mostert had the two fastest ball-carrier runs during the 2020 regular season. An 80-yard rushing touchdown that topped out at 23.09 mph and a 76-yard receiving touchdown at 22.73 mph.
Most of us know about the 40-yard dash time as the main way to determine someone’s speed, which is fine, but I’m a firm believer in how fast a guy can run when he’s all decked out in pads is a bigger determinant. And Mostert doesn’t have the fastest 40-time from his combine among active players, but does crack the top 10.
It’s not up to me, however.
If you want to compare it to someone, think of Bo Jackson. The dude ran a reported 4.13 40-yard dash at 1986 NFL combine. He received a 99 speed rating in Madden Ultimate Team.
But that’s Bo -- and he’s, well legendary.
Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill got a 99 speed rating and Mostert out-ran him during those two touchdown runs.
Coming up with these ratings is a tough task, but you could create a strong debate as to why Mostert deserves that 99.