49ers’ radio voices go wild over Robbie Gould’s ‘golden leg’
The San Francisco 49ers’ radio booth had the chance to make the call of a lifetime Saturday and the voices delivered.
Give a listen as Robbie Gould kicks the 45-yard field goal that sank the Green Bay Packers, 13-10, at snowy and frozen Lambeau Field.
Greg Papa and Tim Ryan were on the call and on the ball.
As called on 49ers radio: pic.twitter.com/0tJX2w3pjY
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 23, 2022
On the other side, the Packers’ radio call was far more subdued.
As called on Packers radio: pic.twitter.com/NBncrjxBO8
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 23, 2022