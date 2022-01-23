49ers’ radio voices go wild over Robbie Gould’s ‘golden leg’

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The San Francisco 49ers’ radio booth had the chance to make the call of a lifetime Saturday and the voices delivered.

Give a listen as Robbie Gould kicks the 45-yard field goal that sank the Green Bay Packers, 13-10, at snowy and frozen Lambeau Field.

Greg Papa and Tim Ryan were on the call and on the ball.

On the other side, the Packers’ radio call was far more subdued.

