49ers' Qwuantrezz Knight clear standout in practice vs. Vikings

49ers' rookie CB Knight clear standout in practice vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

EAGAN, Minn. — Qwuantrezz Knight wants a replay challenge.

The undrafted rookie from UCLA was all over the field for the 49ers’ defense on Thursday during the team’s joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.



He broke up a pass in the end zone. He made a big hit against Vikings receiver Albert Wilson. He came off the slot untouched for a sack. And he had another standout play, too.

“My favorite play was definitely my interception,” Knight told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Knight appeared to make a diving interception of a pass from Vikings’ backup quarterback Sean Mannion. However, the side judge came in from behind Knight to rule it was incomplete.

That was news to Knight.

“He did? Oh, man, that was definitely an interception,” Knight said. “I got my hands under that.”

Regardless, Knight stood out on the practice field, and definitely accomplished his objective of doing stuff that captures the attention of the 49ers coaching staff.

“I just try to make as many plays as I can,” he said. “That’s what’s going to help me stay here, being an undrafted guy.”

Knight also tries to learn as many positions as possible in the 49ers’ defensive backfield.

Sam Womack and Knight have shown a lot of progress at the nickel back position, which prompted the 49ers to release veteran Darqueze Dennard this week.

With injuries to safeties Jimmie Ward and Dontae Johnson, the 49ers moved Knight to safety this week.

“He’s done a great job of just being a smart player who can move around and play multiple positions and being a guy you can count on,” 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said.

“It was fun seeing him make a few plays for us. He definitely brings some energy to our defense. He’s always going to make one or two plays a day that sparks some energy for the defense.”

Story continues

Knight saw action in six seasons of college football at Maryland, Kent State and UCLA, where he played his final two years. He led the Bruins last season with 66 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.

The 49ers signed him shortly after the draft, giving him an opportunity to develop and eventually make an impact. He appears to be taking advantage of his opportunity with his willingness to play any spot in the defensive backfield.

“Being an undrafted guy, I knew I would have to know the whole playbook because the more you know, the better you are,” Knight said. “I just try to know as much as I can and continue to learn every day.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast