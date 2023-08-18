49ers work out quartet of defensive linemen ahead of 2nd preseason game

The 49ers on Friday worked out four defensive linemen according to the NFL’s transaction wire. They had a pair of defensive ends, Kenny Willekes and LaDarius Hamilton, in for workouts, as well as defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Tomasi Laulile.

Laulile might be a familiar name for close followers of the 49ers. He spent part of last training camp with the club, but was eventually released. He originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and hasn’t played in an NFL game yet.

Mack has 23 games of NFL experience with the Titans, Patriots and Ravens. He’s posted 11 tackles and 1.0 sacks in his career. He was most recently in camp with the New York Jets, and entered the league with the Titans in 2019 as an undrafted rookie.

Hamilton was an undrafted rookie with the Cowboys after the 2020 draft. He made his NFL debut with the Packers in 2021 when he played in six games for them. He played in three games last season for Green Bay and was released in early August of this year.

The Vikings selected Willekes with the 225th overall pick in the 2020 draft. He spent all of his rookie year on Injured Reserve, spent most of his second season on the practice squad, then last year was on IR all year again. Minnesota released him in late May.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire