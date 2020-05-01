49ers quarterback Nick Mullens signs tender

The 49ers didn’t need Nick Mullens last year, but they’re glad to have him around.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the 49ers bacukup quarterback has signed his tender.

He was an exclusive rights free agent, which means not really a free agent at all since he couldn’t negotiate with other teams.

Mullens started eight games for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018, and was reasonably effective. He only appeared in one game last year, and didn’t throw a pass.

The former undrafted rookie from Southern Miss spent his first season on the practice squad.

