49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered torn UCL

There was a reason why San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy could not throw after being injured in the first half of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and it will take six months of rehab before he is ready to get back to work.

Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL that will sideline him six months, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2023

Purdy is seeking a second medical opinion about whether he needs surgery, which the 49ers are recommending.

Brock Purdy describes his injury and why he feels bad for his teammates pic.twitter.com/o5MNM0dojg — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 30, 2023

The #49ers' QB injuries were the story of their season: Week 2: Trey Lance broken ankle Week 13: Jimmy Garoppolo broken foot Conference championship: Brock Purdy torn UCL, Josh Johnson concussion https://t.co/Qrvv3pvqLW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire