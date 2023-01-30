49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered torn UCL

Barry Werner
·1 min read

There was a reason why San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy could not throw after being injured in the first half of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and it will take six months of rehab before he is ready to get back to work.

Purdy is seeking a second medical opinion about whether he needs surgery, which the 49ers are recommending.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories