49ers QBs Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo getting along as expected

49ers QBs Lance, Garoppolo getting along as expected originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

So far, so good, but that is what is expected at 4949 Marie DeBartolo Way.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft officially has arrived in Santa Clara, and shared the experience of being the new kid on the block. During his rookie mini-camp availability on Friday, Trey Lance spoke about his interactions with Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of the quarterbacks room.

“I got to meet him over the last couple of days, which was awesome,” Lance said. "Him and the rest of the quarterbacks in the room, they were awesome. Just awesome personalities and guys to hang around with and obviously great football players. I’m just thankful these guys are the guys that they are.”

The two signal-callers have more in common than just being 49ers quarterbacks. Both played their college careers at smaller Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools — Garoppolo at Eastern Illinois and Lance at North Dakota State.

“Jimmy said that in his first text to me, ‘It’s going to be awesome having another FCS guy in the room,’” Lance shared. “He is another guy who has been in a similar situation as me, having been where I am.

“Looking forward to learning as much as I can from him, and all the rest of the guys in the room.”

Lance has a little leg up on the average rookie, having played in a pro-style offense at North Dakota State which the quarterback said has similarities. Shanahan’s scheme is an NFL offense with more details and content, but Lance is grateful for his college coaches putting him in the best position to make a smooth transition.

Throughout rookie minicamp, Lance shared that the offensive players will be given smaller sections of the playbook at a time so they do not become overwhelmed. After waiting six to seven months to find out what system he would be playing in, Lance said he was eager to get his hands on the playbook and excited to get started with the 49ers.

