Here’s how the 49ers QBs are rated in ‘Madden 24’

EA Sports finally caught up with the hot 49ers topic of the offseason and released the ratings for quarterback in the upcoming “Madden NFL 24” video game.

Unsurprisingly none of San Francisco’s signal callers are rated particularly high, and the trio of Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold and Trey Lance are all relatively close together.

Here’s a look at the overall ratings for each quarterback on San Francisco’s roster when “Madden 24” is released:

Brock Purdy

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 73

Sam Darnold

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 71

Trey Lance

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Overall rating: 71

Overall rating: 54

