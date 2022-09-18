Breaking news:

Aces win first WNBA title in franchise history after defeating Sun 78-71 in Game 4

49ers QB Trey Lance to have season-ending ankle surgery

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a brutal blow losing quarterback Trey Lance to an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lance was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast, an indication that it probably wasn’t good news for the former No. 3 overall pick. Still, that doesn’t make the news any better.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lance suffered a significant ankle injury that requires what’s expected to be season-ending surgery.

If there’s a bright spot to this grim news, it’s that Jimmy Garoppolo is still on San Francisco’s roster. Before the start of the season, the 49ers and Garoppolo agreed to a one-year restructured deal to keep him in San Francisco for the 2022 season.

Garoppolo replaced Lance in the first quarter, where he led the 49ers to a 27-7 victory over the Seahawks. Garoppolo completed 13-of-21 passes for 154 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a 100.1 passer rating.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

Recommended Stories