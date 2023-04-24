49ers QB Trey Lance has 'no comment' on recent trade speculation

Lance has simple response to recent 49ers trade speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After trade speculation involving the 49ers and Trey Lance recently made headlines, the third-year quarterback kept it simple with his response.

"I got no comment on that," Lance said while attending North Dakota State’s final spring practice on Sunday (h/t 49ers Webzone). "I have no information."

It was the first time Lance addressed the rumors publicly since NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported last week, citing sources, that “several teams” have called the 49ers asking about a potential trade for Lance. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed the report via a source.

"Last year, I played the one game in Chicago and then got hurt, so it was kind of over before it even got started," Lance said. "But I am just excited for this year. This offseason, just focusing on getting better. Focusing on getting these guys better in the locker room and just being a great teammate, a great leader."

Rapoport clarified that “no trade is imminent” as San Francisco continues to wait and monitor second-year quarterback Brock Purdy’s rehab from elbow surgery.

And while no reportedly interested teams were named, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio later reported, citing a league source, that the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings discussed a Lance trade earlier this offseason as Vikings veteran QB Kirk Cousins is scheduled to be a free agent in 2024.

The 49ers fielding calls doesn't come as a surprise, though. They've always been open to answering the phone and hearing the other side out.

Since the 49ers selected Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he has played in eight games (four starts) in two seasons with San Francisco before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2022 campaign.

He underwent two surgeries and, after a lengthy rehab, is fully recovered from his injury.

"I'm all cleared, so I'm good to go," Lance said. "I got cleared a little over a month ago, so I'm feeling really good, and let's get back to work."

