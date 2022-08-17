49ers QB Trey Lance will take NFL by storm, 'Good Morning Football' believes

Why 'Good Morning Football' thinks Lance will take NFL by storm originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Between college and the NFL, Trey Lance doesn’t have many reps under his belt compared to some of his peers.

But that didn’t stop a majority of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” panel from being all in on the second-year quarterback this season in his first year as a starter.

When Peter Schrager asked the rest of the show’s desk on Tuesday if they think Lance will take the NFL by storm -- despite only having thrown 389 passes since high school -- fellow analyst Jason McCourty made it clear he believes big things are in store for the young signal-caller.

“I think so, and I think because of the inexperience, we don’t have a huge test sample. So we don’t really know,” McCourty said. “I think when you look at quarterbacks when they sometimes come on the scene -- when Cam Newton first came on the scene, his rookie year took off because you hadn’t really seen it.

“You didn’t know how to prepare for it … Unless they’re putting Pop Warner on [for Lance], there’s not a lot of tape.”

Kyle Brandt chimed in, noting that Kyle Shanahan’s belief in Lance might be reason to expect big things from the 22-year-old.

“For Shanahan to do what he did: A, in moving up to get him and then B, this year saying, ‘It’s yours, kid, take the keys.’ If you trust Shanahan, he must be in love with the guy, so,” Brandt said.

Trading major draft capital to move up and select Lance No. 3 overall in 2021 marked Shanahan’s first time hand-picking his own quarterback. The 49ers coach is already known for his run-heavy offense, and adding a quarterback with mobility and arm strength like Lance figures to expand the team’s playbook even further.

“I feel like Shanahan is sitting at his desk, his knee is shaking, he’s gripping his desk,” “Good Morning Football” analyst Jamie Erdahl said. “It’s like, ‘Can I go yet? Can I do it? Can I be creative? Can I do all the things I want to do? I just feel like he is ripe to take this on.”

Countless analysts this offseason have cited Shanahan as the main factor in Lance’s presumed success this season, and McCourty noted the coach’s scheme as a reason why the league should be on watch -- especially given the 49ers’ success last season with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

“I think for this offense, it’s not going to be all on Trey Lance’s arm,” he said. “... Lance is going to add another dimension to this offense that they didn’t have.”

Lance showed flashes of what he’s capable of during San Francisco’s 28-21 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers on Friday, as did the rest of the team.

And as he gains more experience, it’s quite possible the young quarterback could take the league by storm.

