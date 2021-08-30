49ers QB Trey Lance chipped bone in finger on this play vs. Raiders

Here's the play where 49ers' Lance injured his throwing hand originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The last thing the 49ers need are more injuries.

So far (knock on wood), San Francisco has stayed relatively healthy through training camp and three preseason games.

On Sunday though, rookie quarterback Trey Lance sustained a minor injury in the 49ers' win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lance has a small finger fracture and is expected to miss about seven days.

The play where Lance got hurt occurred at the very end of the second quarter, where Raiders linebacker Max Richardson got a hit on the QB shortly after he released the ball.

Richardson's helmet collided with Lance's throwing hand, resulting in the injury.

A closer look at how Trey Lance hurt his finger in yesterday's game

With the regular season less than two weeks away, this certainly won't help the rookie's chances of leapfrogging incumbent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and claiming the starting role.

Fortunately for the 49ers and Lance (who likely would have started the season behind Garoppolo anyway) the injury is minor and should only sideline the No. 3 overall pick for just a week.

