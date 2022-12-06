49ers' QB situation similar to Buccaneers' in 1999 NFL season, Tony Dungy says

Dungy: 49ers' QB situation similar to Bucs' in 1999 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the team turned to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy answered the call when San Francisco needed him, completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

The 49ers are late into their 2022 NFL season, so there are few options available at quarterback. Baker Mayfield is a reported option after the Carolina Panthers officially waived the 27-year-old Monday.

However, Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy suggested San Francisco should stick with Purdy as he found himself in a similar situation during the 1999 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"In 1999, I was with the Bucs, and our first two QBs got hurt," Dungy said on Twitter on Monday. "We inserted rookie Shaun King into the lineup. He did a great job. We relied on run game and defense and won six straight—went to the NFC Championship game. 49ers and Brock Purdy can do the same thing."

Furthermore, Dungy hinted that Purdy -- or "Mr. Irrelevant" -- could become a late-round gem, similar to Tom Brady. However, it's way too early to think that the 22-year-old can turn into one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Nonetheless, the former Iowa State quarterback did look poised in the pocket and impressed ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan with how composed he was against the Dolphins.

The comparisons to Brady might continue throughout the week as Purdy will make his first NFL start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

