How 49ers QB Purdy made NFL history in multiple ways vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy's triumphant return to Philadelphia earned the 49ers quarterback a prestigious place in NFL history alongside three of the best players ever to play the sport.

Purdy shined on the national stage, throwing four touchdowns and recording a 148.8 passer rating in the 49ers' 42-19 win over the Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The incredible performance marked the third time that during the 2023 NFL season Purdy has thrown for at least three touchdowns with a passer rating of 140 or more, tying Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for the most such games in a single season in league history.

Sunday's dominating performance was Purdy's fifth career game with a passer rating of 140 or higher, setting an NFL record for the most such games by a player in their first two seasons.

Purdy shredded the Eagles' defense to the tune of 314 yards, completing 19 of his 27 passing attempts for a 70.4 percent completion percentage.

It was the sixth consecutive game Purdy recorded a completion percentage of at least 70 percent, the longest such streak by a 49ers quarterback since Joe Montana did it in eight consecutive games during the 1989 season, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

The dazzling display by the 49ers' offense on Sunday included four touchdowns through the air, the second time this season that Purdy has accomplished that feat after throwing for four during San Francisco's Week 5 rout of the Dallas Cowboys.

That marked the first time a 49ers quarterback had multiple games with four touchdown passes in a season since Jimmy Garoppolo recorded three such games in 2019.

Since the 49ers bye week, Purdy has thrown 11 touchdowns and 1 interception, recording 138.4 passer rating while completing 74 percent of his pass attempts over that span.

After Sunday's dominant showing in Philadelphia, Purdy is the MVP front-runner heading into the final stretch of the season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast