How 49ers QB Purdy can make history in season opener vs. Steelers

Since he first took the field for the 49ers, quarterback Brock Purdy has made it a habit to defy the odds.

On Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Purdy has the chance to add to his rapidly growing legend by accomplishing something no other quarterback has done in NFL history.

With at least two touchdown passes and a victory over the Steelers, Purdy would become the first quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first six career regular-season starts and throw at least two touchdown passes in each start, per NFL Communications.

Purdy also can add his name to the record books by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with a passer rating of 95 or higher in each of his first six career regular-season starts.

Over his first five regular-season starts, Purdy recorded 1,098 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and a 119.0 passer rating.

The 49ers averaged 33.6 points across those five games and are primed to pick up right where they left off last season.

While Pittsburgh’s defense will offer a tough test, Purdy’s remarkable poise and consistent production give him a solid chance to make history on Sunday.

