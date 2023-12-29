49ers QB Purdy good to go vs. Commanders after two stingers

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy experiencing two stingers in as many weeks is not just a coincidence.

After the 49ers' 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night at Levi's Stadium, the second-year quarterback learned that the two injuries are connected.

“I didn’t really know it was a thing until I got it against the Ravens again, and it sort of got explained,” Purdy said on Monday. “I guess the nerve is a little more susceptible to stinging again. With treatment, some time and recovery you can obviously get it to go down and be good to go.

“I was fine the whole game and that one sack I landed on it just right for it to go off, but my feeling and everything came back. Just part of the game.”

Purdy said he has received a significant amount of treatment in his shoulder and trapezius area to work out the soreness, but confirmed that he is good to go for Sunday’s Week 17 road matchup with the Washington Commanders.

The 49ers still are dealing with several injuries, perhaps most notably on the offensive line. Both left guard Aaron Banks (toe) and swing tackle Jaylon Moore (concussion) remained out of practice on Thursday, but left tackle Trent Williams, who was listed as limited on Wednesday, was seen in the early portion of practice on Thursday.

The receivers group still is dealing with very little depth as Jauan Jennings remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and has not returned in even a limited capacity. Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs) remains on injured reserve but is eligible to return in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Deebo Samuel, who was limited with a neck injury on Wednesday, did not see any setbacks and was on the field for Thursday’s session.

Ross Dwelley, on the other hand, was not as fortunate. The tight end, who practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday was sidelined on Thursday.

On the defensive side of the ball, Arik Armstead remains out with foot and knee injuries, which likely means the defensive tackle will miss his fourth straight contest. Javon Hargrave, however, has not taken any steps backwards with his hamstring injury and participated in Thursday’s session.

Ji’Ayir Brown, who suffered a knee sprain in Monday’s loss, was seen on a side field running under the close supervision of the team’s medical and training staff. If he cannot return in time for Sunday's game, the 49ers could look to Logan Ryan, Isaiah Oliver or promote Erik Harris from the practice squad

Here is the full practice report for Thursday:

49ers practice Report

Did Not Participate In Practice

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), G Aaron Banks (toe), S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), WR Jauan Jennings (concussion), RB Jordan Mason (illness), RB Christian McCaffrey (not injury related – resting player), T Jaylon Moore (concussion)

Limited Participation in Practice

LB Oren Burks (knee), DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring), WR Deebo Samuel (neck), CB Ambry Thomas (knee, hand), T Trent Williams (groin)

Full participation

WR Danny Gray (shoulder), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), QB Brock Purdy (left shoulder)

Commanders practice Report

Did Not Participate In Practice

S Percy Butler (wrist), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), C Tyler Larsen (knee), T Charles Leno (calf), DE James Smith-Williams (illness), CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion)

Limited Participation in Practice

Thursday DT John Ridgeway (foot), RB Brian Robinson (hamstring), T Andrew Wylie (elbow)

Full participation

LB De'Jon Harris (quadricep), LB David Mayo (knee)

