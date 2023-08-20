How 49ers QB Purdy fared in first preseason action vs. Broncos

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers gave starting quarterback Brock Purdy a soft opening Saturday night in the team’s second preseason game.

And Purdy looked strikingly similar to the same person who became one of the big stories of the NFL season a year ago.

Purdy played nine snaps in the 49ers’ preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium. He led the team 68 yards down the field before the game-opening drive stalled.

Rookie kicker Jake Moody managed to get points out of the possession with a 20-yard field goal.

Purdy completed four of five passing attempts for 65 yards. His passer rating was 118.8. He was sacked once for minus-8 yards and also scrambled for an 8-yard gain on a third-and-10 play.

It was Purdy’s first game action since the NFC Championship Game in which he sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow while getting sacked by Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick.

Purdy underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament on March 10. He began his throwing program on May 29. Purdy’s physical therapy went smoothly, and he was cleared to practice upon reporting to training camp in late-July.

He already has seen far more action during training camp than he did all of last summer.

Through 16 practices, Purdy took 352 snaps in 11-on-11 practice periods. During that time, he has attempted 214 pass attempts. Purdy now has worked up to the stage where he can take part in every practice session.

Through the first three weeks of camp, the 49ers limited him to no more than two practices in a row. Purdy took part in three consecutive practices this week for the first time this summer.

The 49ers opted to give Purdy a little taste of game action after he was held out of the team’s preseason opener last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coach Kyle Shanahan went pass heavy to open the game, as Purdy immediately hit Deebo Samuel with a short pass to the left that gained 25 yards on the 49ers’ first play from scrimmage.

After an incomplete pass intended for Samuel, Purdy hit Samuel, Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk on consecutive completions of 14, 11 and 15 yards, respectively.

When the 49ers’ offense got back on the field with 3:47 remaining in the first quarter, Sam Darnold took over at quarterback.