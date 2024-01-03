How 49ers QB Purdy again can match idol Marino in NFL record book originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

In Week 18, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy can break another record set by his childhood idol, Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

Purdy has the opportunity to become the youngest player in NFL history to finish first in passer rating throughout an entire season.

Marino owns the record with a 108.9 passer rating at 23 years and 93 days old during the 1984 NFL season. And oddly enough, the 49ers defeated the Dolphins 38-16 in the Super Bowl that year.

Through 17 weeks, Purdy has a passer rating of 113.0 with one game remaining against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. The Iowa State product will be 24 years and 11 days old at kickoff.

Last season, Purdy became the 49ers' full-time starter after taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He joined Marino as the only two signal-callers since 1950 to throw two touchdown passes while having a passer rating of 100 or above in each of their first three career starts, and the rest was history.

Purdy is on record as a huge Marino fan and mentioned why last season.

“My dad grew up a Miami Dolphins fan and we were all Dolphins fans growing up, and I wear 13 because of Dan Marino,” Purdy said a year ago. “I’m not big on stats and all that kind of stuff, but when it’s Dan Marino, that’s pretty cool.”

Purdy’s father also had him study clips of Marino while growing up, specifically his quick releases on throws.

While Purdy is a game away from being the youngest player to ever lead the NFL in passer rating for an entire season, the quarterback can make history in another area.

San Francisco’s quarterback is in a five-way tie for the most games in a season with a passer rating of 130.0 or higher. The other signal-callers on the list are Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, Russell Wilson and Ryan Tannehill.

The 49ers have the NFC’s top playoff seed locked up ahead of their Week 18 game against the Rams at Levi’s Stadium, so coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t need to play his biggest names – Christian McCaffrey already is ruled out, a preventive move.

However, if Purdy is to play, he can etch his name above his idol’s, which Mr. Irrelevant certainly would find “pretty cool.”

