49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out with ankle injury in second half vs. Jets

Nick Mullens replaced Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' quarterback at the start of the second half Sunday against the New York Jets.

The 49ers ruled Garoppolo out for the remainder of the game at the start of the third quarter. Garoppolo sustained an ankle injury after he was sacked in the first half, and the QB carried a noticeable limp the rest of the way.

Raheem Mostert has a knee injury and he’s OUT. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 20, 2020

