49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the rest of the season with a broken foot

It’s a good thing that third-string 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was able to show up and show out in San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, because Kyle Shanahan’s offense just became a lot more quarterback-light than Shanahan would have ever wanted. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who left the game in the first quarter after he was sacked by Miami edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips, will have season-ending foot surgery.

This further complicates a quarterback situation that was already muddy. Trey Lance, who the 49ers traded multiple picks (with the Dolphins, interestingly enough) to move up and select with the third pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was lost for the season in September to an ankle injury.

“It’s pretty crushing.” Shanahan said after the game. “We know what Jimmy’s been through, and how hard he’s worked at this. I got the news in the second quarter, so it was a little different for me to even… how happy we were with that game. It was a really cool game, just as a team and all the stuff that went on throughout the game to overcome some things. It was such a special win, but definite mixed emotions with Jimmy. I told the guys right after the game, and I know that gave them some mixed emotions fast, too.

“It was a hell of a job by Brock, coming in and stepping up — he did a real good job today, and we’re going to be ready to do our best to overcome this.”

The 49ers stand at 8-4 with one of the best defenses in the NFL, a dynamic, multiple run game, and perhaps the league’s best offensive play designer in their head coach. But this would test any team, and we’ll see how Purdy (or whoever else the 49ers could acquire at this point in the season) will fare.

