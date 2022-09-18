49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo replaces injured Trey Lance, tosses touchdown pass

Jimmy G replaces Lance, makes immediate impact vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in front of a stunned Levi’s Stadium crowd, his backup Jimmy Garoppolo came into the game.

And the veteran signal-caller immediately got to work as he entered late in the first quarter, despite the devastating circumstances.

Garoppolo started the game’s second quarter off with a bang after Lance was ruled out with an ankle injury, capping a four-play, 78-yard drive with a 38-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ross Dwelley.

The score gave the 49ers a 13-0 lead over Seattle after Robbie Gould kicked the extra point, and the team would eventually take a 20-0 lead into halftime.

The game's first touchdown came courtesy of two players who weren't necessarily expecting to start much this season, as Dwelley was in the game for an inured George Kittle.

And after taking a pay cut during to remain with the 49ers when they were unable to trade him this offseason, it was unclear whether or not Garoppolo would see the field at all in 2022.

But his restructured contract provided him with incentives if he played this season.

He made the most of his opportunity on Sunday, finishing the game’s first half 8-of-11 passing for 106 yards en route to a 133.1 passer rating.

The hot start was made all the more impressive by the fact that Garoppolo didn't practice with the 49ers during training camp.

As the 49ers Faithful anxiously await a prognosis on Lance’s ankle, it looks like the offense is in good hands in the meantime.

