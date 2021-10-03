49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo questionable to return vs. Seahawks with calf injury
Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t start the second half for the 49ers. Instead it was rookie Trey Lance in at quarterback. San Francisco announced Garoppolo was ‘questionable’ to return with a calf injury.
There was immediate speculation that Lance might’ve started the half because of the way Garoppolo finished the first half (4-11 for 33 yards in the second quarter). However, it appears it’s an injury for the oft-injured signal caller.
This is precisely why the 49ers wanted to upgrade their backup quarterback spot. What’ll be interesting to see is how this affects the team’s long-term plans. It looked like they were content starting Garoppolo all year, but if Lance plays well, it might be hard to bench him.