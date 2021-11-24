49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo not closing any doors for 2022 season

Jimmy G not closing any doors for possible 49ers return in '22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA – Jimmy Garoppolo is currently the undisputed 49ers quarterback.

At some point, the ball will be handed to Trey Lance, the player selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo is playing some of the best football of his career over the past four games, which has prompted the discussion of whether it is possible he might remain with the 49ers into the 2022 season.

“There's a chance for anything, but I think we've made it pretty clear that Trey is our guy of the future -- whenever that happens,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday.

“But it’s also nothing against Jimmy that we took him (Lance). We do believe Trey will our guy for the future. And like I said, I think it would be really hard if Jimmy’s on it for him (Lance) to beat him out right away. So it’s kind of going like that right now. And we’re not getting much past that.”

The 49ers have won three of their past four games to move to the .500 mark at 5-5. The 49ers are in the thick of the race for the final NFC wild-card spots with the Minnesota Vikings coming to town for a crucial Week 12 game at Levi’s Stadium.

He has completed of 76 of 109 pass attempts (70 percent) for 1,006 yards with six touchdowns, one interception and no fumbles.

Garoppolo is scheduled to make $25.6 million next season in salary and bonuses. He said he has tried not to think about what the future holds for him.

“Honestly, with the possibilities, I try not to close any doors too early,” he said. “It’s one of those situations where you got to let it play out, I think.

“We got a lot going on with the season right now. You start thinking about those other things, you just get distracted. When we cross that bridge, we’ll assess everything then.”

