Jimmy Garoppolo ... lead blocker?

With the score tied 7-7 early in the second quarter of the NFC Divisional Round Game between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings, coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up some trickery, with receiver Deebo Samuel taking the ball on a reverse.

With Samuel trailing him, Garoppolo took on Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and laid him out with a strong pancake block.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jimmy G a big 🥞 guypic.twitter.com/KN49ihg0YJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 11, 2020

Get you a QB that can do both.

After the play -- which was initially ruled a fumble on Samuel but overturned -- Garoppolo promptly led the 49ers down the field, where running back Tevin Coleman plunged in from 1-yard out to put the 49ers up 14-7.

Niners take the lead back 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iRJGcdJqaR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 11, 2020

[RELATED: Kwon says he's from "Hot Boyzz University" in intros]

The 49ers won't be asking Garoppolo to switch positions anytime soon, but regardless, quite the athletic play from the quarterback in his first playoff start.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo lays out Vikings' Anthony Barr with pancake block originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area