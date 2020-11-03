What 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury means for the Seattle Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Jimmy Garoppolo is sitting on thin ice and we’re not just talking about his latest ankle injury.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is in his seventh year in the league, his first three, of course, backing up Tom Brady in New England so let’s just focus on the last four in San Francisco. Of those four seasons, Garoppolo has only recorded one full season as the starting quarterback (2019). The 49ers made it to the Super Bowl after posting a 13-3 record last season, but came up short to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs.

A year removed in 2020, Garoppolo and the 49ers have taken a massive u-turn. The injury bug has not only bitten, but feasted on just about every position on the reigning NFC Champions, including Jimmy G. In Week 2, Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain against the New York Jets and hasn’t looked the same since.

On Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in the Emerald City, Garoppolo looked like he reaggravated the injury, leaving the game in the third quarter and did not return. His Sunday ended 11-of-16 and 84 yards passing, which included zero touchdowns and one interception. Back-up quarterback Nick Mullens replaced the 29-year-old.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Garoppolo may be sidelined for some time.

Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined a minimum of six weeks and possibly longer if surgery is needed, per source.



George Kittle is out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, which means his season could be over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

Despite the injuries, Jimmy G has been inconsistent all season long and had already missed two games because of the aforementioned ankle.

Being in the highly competitive NFC West division - the best division in the NFL - the Seahawks are schedule to face the 49ers again in Week 17, the final week of regular season.

A lot can happen in those nine weeks upcoming, including the possibility of season-ending surgery for the 49ers quarterback. However, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, that isn’t being discussed at the moment.

As Kyle Shanahan said, surgery is a possibility for #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, however I'm told that's not the plan right now following multiple medical opinions. The plan is to rest and hope he can return in 4-6 weeks. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 3, 2020

Garoppolo's 4-6 week return window means Jimmy G would be set to return by Week 17's contest, but his back-up, Mullens, did show off the arm a little in the fourth quarter last Sunday: He threw for 238 yards and two touchdown.

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Focus, “He’ll likely start against the Packers Thursday night with C.J. Beathard behind him as the backup.”

The 49ers are currently last in the NFC West standings at 4-4 behind the Seahawks (6-1), Arizona Cardinals (5-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-3).

In the coming weeks we'll know what kind of team the 49ers are trying to be.